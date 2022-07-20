Decatur residents air Lincoln Park frustrations to Park Board

DECATUR — Decatur residents continue to express frustrations over talks to use Lincoln Park as grounds for a new school.

During Wednesday’s Decatur Park Board of Commissioners meeting, multiple residents said they opposed apparent plans between the Decatur Park District and Decatur Public Schools to make Lincoln Park the home of a new Dennis School building.

The board took no votes regarding the Lincoln Park matter and did not mention it in open session. But nearly all public comments were directed to the potential deal, with many expressing frustration toward the park board itself.

“This body will ignore what we’re saying and continue on with your planned remarks. It's disingenuous,” said Decatur resident Anthony Chapple.

Chapple said he was upset with the lack of answers about the future of Lincoln Park.

“What is the point of an open door if you all have closed mouths?” he asked.

Lee Ann Clary, whose husband, Phil, also spoke at the meeting, accused board members of being aware of potential issues with the grounds at Lincoln Park but pursuing its sale anyway.

“You know about the storm sewers that dump water into Lincoln Park. You know about the trees, some of which are older than the park itself. You know about the wildlife that will be displaced with a new school. You know that much of the land is unbuildable. You know Lincoln Park is a bad location for a new school,” she said.

A common concern from residents was that the land at Lincoln Park should be protected for historical and ecological purposes. Many also shared concerns that flooding in the area could be dangerous for potential students.

“I know you want to sell it. You don't want to take care of it, it's obvious to me,” said Ardith Hubbard. “I just want you to know I think it's such a bad decision for children.”

Speaking to members of the media after the meeting, park district officials declined to elaborate.

Decatur Park District Executive Director​ Clay Gerhard said the park district and board had no additional comments regarding Lincoln Park or the school district’s ongoing communications with the Illinois State Board of Education.

"We're waiting for additional information," Gerhard said.

The ISBE informed the district on Monday that it had put on hold its approval of the building project, which is contingent on using COVID-related funds. The school district filed an amended request to use federal grant money for the construction of a new school on Tuesday with the understanding the required updates would result in ISBE approval.

According to the ISBE, the construction project must be completed by Sept. 30, 2024 in order for the district to receive reimbursement.

Public comments at recent school board and city council meetings have also been dominated by residents upset with the potential Lincoln Park project.