Decatur restaurants doing their best, but business hit hard by dining restrictions

DECATUR — A week into the state's "stay-at-home" order, Decatur restaurants accustomed to dine-in customers are in a period of adjustment after switching to pick-up options.

At the Downtown Cafe in downtown Decatur, business is only about 15% of typical volume, said owner John Ninnemann.

Friday "has been the best so far,” he said. “It was probably about 40% (of normal) today. We’ve never been a drive-up, so this is out of the ordinary.”

The order put into place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker was meant to contain the widening coronavirus outbreak.

Much of the Downtown Cafe’s business is retirees visiting for the socializing as well as the food and families, who come for breakfast before or after church. Without the ability to come in and sit down, they’re not coming.

Ninnemann attempted to apply for one of the State of Illinois loans for small business, he said, but one of the first things the application required was for him to upload a copy of his business license, which he only has in a paper version. He had other difficulties with the application as well.

“You have to jump through so many hoops,” he said.