DECATUR — Olivia Dunker has been saved by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital twice in her 11 years.

Born with Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Olivia had rhabdomyosarcoma at age 2 and osteosarcoma in 2022. Li-Fraumeni is a rare genetic disorder that means people with it have a 90% chance of developing one or more cancers in their lifetimes, and females have almost a 100% chance of developing breast cancer.

Olivia's mom, Andrea, is one of the runners in the annual St. Jude Decatur to Peoria Run that left Decatur's First Church of the Nazarene on Friday evening to run 22 hours straight through.

“She's a nine-year survivor,” Dunker said. “She's survived twice now, once when she was 2 and once in 2022. So that's my 'why'.”

Olivia will always live with that elevated risk, Dunker said.

“We're very hopeful,” she said. “In the last nine years, they've figured out (she has) this genetic disorder and I'm hoping in the next nine years they find a cure so I can keep her for longer.”

Olivia does not like talking about cancer, Dunker said, and her second battle with the disease, unlike the first, came when she was old enough to understand. Her sisters, Sofia, 10, and Evelyn, 8, are not affected by the same genetic disorder.

Runners must raise a minimum of $1,000 apiece, said coordinator Dave Morr, and will run relay-style for 92.7 miles. In Illinois, 35 communities participate, and all of the runners will meet in downtown Peoria at approximately the same time.

Decatur's team includes 38 runners. One group runs from checkpoint to checkpoint, then they climb on the bus for a break while a different group takes over. They have support vehicles with lights, loud music and police or fire department escorts, plus reflective vests, to keep them safe. They try to stick to back roads where there's less traffic, too.

“Some runners just make (the $1,000) and some raise $5,000 or more,” Morr said. “We do some fundraisers over the summer and some hold their own fundraisers. We start in spring and do some drives on Facebook and other social media as well.”

Each runner has their own goal in mind, he said. Some run only a few miles along the route, while others run 20 or 30 miles, two miles at a time and whatever pace works for them. Runners are grouped by their running speed so it's comfortable for all of them.

All the money raised goes to St. Jude. The hospital, founded by actor Danny Thomas in 1962, is in Memphis, Tennessee. The facility treats childhood cancers and pediatric catastrophic diseases and does not charge the families for travel, housing or treatment due to the research aspect of the hospital's work, with the aim of advancing treatments and seeking cures for the diseases they treat. Most of St. Jude's funding comes from individual donors.

This year was the first the group has ever had weather interfere with the run. On their Facebook page, they posted late Friday that they took a longer break in Emden than usual due to thunder and lightning but had no plans to stop running. They pressed on as soon as possible.

