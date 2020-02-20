You are the owner of this article.
Decatur ❤️s Chick-fil-A; 'unbelievable' crowd turns out for first pop-up event
DECATUR EATS

Decatur ❤️s Chick-fil-A; 'unbelievable' crowd turns out for first pop-up event

Catering Director Elizabeth Wright fills orders on Thursday at the pop-up Chick-fil-A in Decatur. Several vans arrived periodically with more food during the two-hour window. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The call of the chicken sandwich was strong. 

So strong that hundreds of people waited in line despite the freezing cold Thursday to order from a pop-up Chick-fil-A in the Ashley Home Furnishings parking lot, 3705 N. Water St., Decatur. Staff from the franchise's Springfield location greeted the customers with a table, tent and van filled with chicken sandwiches and sides. 

The event was billed as a gesture of appreciation for the Decatur community, said Michael Wade, whose wife, Katherine Wade, owns the Springfield store. 

A long line assembles to check out the pop-up Chick-fil-A in the parking lot at Ashley Furniture Homestore, 3705 N. Water St.

“We get so many of you guys coming to the restaurant,” he said. “We wanted, maybe one time a week, for us to bring Chick-fil-A to you as a pop-up-shop.”

Michael Wade said the pop-up tent would return every Thursday, weather permitting, in the same location until the end of summer. 

Terrie England waited in line since 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to buy several Chick-fil-A sandwiches. 

A line of customers wound around rows of parked cars before serving began. Vans carrying more food arrived periodically while the tent was open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

Economic Development Coordinator Tim Dudley said he was expecting the crowd to be big. “But that was unbelievable,” he said.

Could this signal that the development of a more permanent Decatur Chick-fil-A is in the works? Michael Wade said he was not aware of any such plans. “We’re just really thankful you guys come so far for us, so we wanted to come here,” he said.

Food was served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the pop-up location. 

Dudley said it was clear from the response that the community wants a Chick-fil-A restaurant, but there are no plans in the works at this time. 

“Whatever was happening today sent a message to the company,” Dudley said. “But they don’t want to give people a false impression that we will have a store planned.”

Chick-fil-A began with a restaurant in Georgia in 1946. The chain is well known for its marketing campaign, which features cows encouraging people to eat more chicken, and for its policy of closing on Sundays. The company has offered pop-up restaurants in other places, such as New York and Texas. 

Devoted chicken fans brave freezing temperatures to buy sandwiches at the pop-up Chick-fil-A. 

In Central Illinois, there are permanent locations in Springfield, Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Champaign. The Springfield restaurant was the company's 2,000th store.  

Among the devoted chicken fans braving the wait Thursday were 6-year-old Brailey Wright and her brother Brad, 12. “My mom said we were going to get some food,” Brad said. “We got in the car and came here.”

Gary Fyke, 70, is among the customers who travels to nearby cities to get his Chick-fil-A fix. On Thursday, he waited in line for about half an hour, and was planning to get a few sandwiches. 

 “You get a sandwich, a cookie, the waffle fries (chips),” he said. “But I’m just getting two sandwiches.”

Becky Larsen braved the cold along with her dog Iris waiting for the famous chicken sandwich. Larsen admits she is a fan of the franchise and will travel out of Decatur to get one of the restaurant’s sandwiches.

“I want them to build in this parking lot,” she said. “So I’m showing I support it.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

