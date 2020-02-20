Decatur ❤️s Chick-fil-A; 'unbelievable' crowd turns out for first pop-up event

Could this signal that the development of a more permanent Decatur Chick-fil-A is in the works? Michael Wade said he was not aware of any such plans. “We’re just really thankful you guys come so far for us, so we wanted to come here,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dudley said it was clear from the response that the community wants a Chick-fil-A restaurant, but there are no plans in the works at this time.

“Whatever was happening today sent a message to the company,” Dudley said. “But they don’t want to give people a false impression that we will have a store planned.”

Chick-fil-A began with a restaurant in Georgia in 1946. The chain is well known for its marketing campaign, which features cows encouraging people to eat more chicken, and for its policy of closing on Sundays. The company has offered pop-up restaurants in other places, such as New York and Texas.

In Central Illinois, there are permanent locations in Springfield, Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Champaign. The Springfield restaurant was the company's 2,000th store.