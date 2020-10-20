 Skip to main content
Decatur secures cheaper electricity rate for residents, small businesses
Decatur secures cheaper electricity rate for residents, small businesses

DECATUR — Ameren Illinois customers in the city of Decatur will be receiving a letter asking if they want to opt out of the city’s municipal aggregation program.

According to a news release, the letters are being sent after the Decatur City Council approved a new electrical supply agreement with Homefield Energy for all residential and small commercial electrical accounts within Decatur.

Decatur secured a rate of 4.525 cents per Kwh versus the current Ameren rate of 5.34 cents per Kwh. This represents nearly a 20% savings for our residents and small businesses on their electric supply, Deputy City manager Jon Kindseth said.

“We recommend our residents and small businesses do not opt out, so they may take advantage of the average of $161 of savings on their power bills over the next 12 months” Kindseth said in the release.

For those residents and businesses which do not opt out of this program, the supply price will be in effect for 12 months beginning December 2020. Residents can opt out of the program at any time at no cost, should they desire to do so. They also can relocate anywhere in the city and realize these same savings.

For more information, contact Kindseth at jkindseth@decaturil.gov or (217) 424-2801.

