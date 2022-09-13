Decatur seeks feedback on potential Sunday bus routes

DECATUR — The city of Decatur is seeking input from residents about potentially adding Sunday service to the Decatur Public Transit System.

The city is asking for feedback on four proposed Sunday transit routes, which would include stops at Decatur’s three Kroger locations and two Walmart locations.

Residents are asked to submit feedback via an online survey, which can be found on the city of Decatur and transit system Facebook pages. Residents can also leave feedback through comments on the city’s social media pages.

As of now, the transit system does not provide service on Sundays or on major holidays.

“The addition of routes on Sunday could accommodate individuals who work on the weekends, or who choose to shop for groceries and other supplies on this day,” a city press release read.

According to the press release, the addition of Sunday route service would not cause an increase in current bus fares. If added, Sunday bus fares would be the same as the current Monday through Saturday fares.

The transit system is also considering adding paratransit on Sundays. Service area, fares, and booking processes would remain the same for potential Sunday paratransit service.