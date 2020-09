Decatur senior center to provide free lunch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Eagle Ridge of Decatur is providing free boxed lunches to seniors on Sept. 18.

The sandwich, chips and dessert are for those 55 and older. Reservations are required at (217) 429-1239 by Tuesday.

The senior center will start handing out prepared lunches at noon curbside at 1430 N. 22nd St.

The meal is free, but donations are appreciated, officials said.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

