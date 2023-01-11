Decatur set for 37th annual Freedom March on MLK Day

DECATUR — Decatur will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with its 37th annual Freedom March on Monday, Jan. 16.
The march is set to begin at 10 a.m. in Mueller Park and proceeding north to the Decatur Civic Center. A program in the Civic Center Theater will follow at 11 a.m.
The program’s theme is “Teaching our Past Improves our Future” and will be led by Richard Hansen, an author and longtime Mount Zion High School history teacher.
Students in Hansen's African-American Experience course have helped create exhibits for Decatur's African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society and Museum. Hansen was awarded the annual Game Changers Award from the Decatur branch of the NAACP in 2017 for his work with the museum and was named the state’s Olive Foster Teacher of the Year in 2018.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. makes an appearance at Illinois Wesleyan University's Religious Emphasis Banquet in the school's Memorial Center in 1961. King's speech titled, "Facing the Challenge of the New Age" laid out the direction of his ministry over the next seven years until he was assassinated on April 4, 1968.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks to a large crowd of students and faculty at Illinois Wesleyan University's Fred Young Fieldhouse in 1966. Coretta Scott King, his wife, is at left with Elizabeth Lindblom, chairman of the IWU Student Convocations Commission who facilitated King's appearance at the school.
PHOTOS: Remembering MLK speaking in Bloomington in 1961, '66
The nation marks Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday with a federal holiday on Monday. Here's a look back at the civil rights leader's visits to Bloomington in 1961 and 1966.
1 of 7
040418-blm-loc-10kingiwu
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks to students and faculty at a packed Illinois Wesleyan University's Fred Young Fieldhouse in 1966.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
040418-blm-loc-9kingiwu
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. signs autographs after speaking to a large crowd of students and faculty at Illinois Wesleyan University's Fred Young Fieldhouse in 1966.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
040418-blm-loc-8kingiwu
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks to a large crowd of students and faculty at Illinois Wesleyan University's Fred Young Fieldhouse in 1966.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
040418-blm-loc-7kingiwu
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. autographed this program from Illinois Wesleyan University's Religious Emphasis Banquet at the school's Memorial Center in 1961.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040418-blm-loc-5kingiwu
A poster gave advance notice to students of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s appearance at Illinois Wesleyan University's Religious Emphasis Banquet at the school's Memorial Center in 1961.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
040418-blm-loc-3kingiwu
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. makes an appearance at Illinois Wesleyan University's Religious Emphasis Banquet in the school's Memorial Center in 1961. King's speech titled, "Facing the Challenge of the New Age" laid out the direction of his ministry over the next seven years until he was assassinated on April 4, 1968.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
040418-blm-loc-1kingiwu
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks to a large crowd of students and faculty at Illinois Wesleyan University's Fred Young Fieldhouse in 1966. Coretta Scott King, his wife, is at left with Elizabeth Lindblom, chairman of the IWU Student Convocations Commission who facilitated King's appearance at the school.
FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.