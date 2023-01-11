 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur set for 37th annual Freedom March on MLK Day

  • 0
  • Clay Jackson

DECATUR — Decatur will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with its 37th annual Freedom March on Monday, Jan. 16.  

The march is set to begin at 10 a.m. in Mueller Park and proceeding north to the Decatur Civic Center. A program in the Civic Center Theater will follow at 11 a.m. 

The program’s theme is “Teaching our Past Improves our Future” and will be led by Richard Hansen, an author and longtime Mount Zion High School history teacher. 

Students in Hansen's African-American Experience course have helped create exhibits for Decatur's African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society and Museum. Hansen was awarded the annual Game Changers Award from the Decatur branch of the NAACP in 2017 for his work with the museum and was named the state’s Olive Foster Teacher of the Year in 2018. 

People are also reading…

As part of the city's MLK Day ceremony, Decatur Public School students were invited to submit essays, poems or artwork for a contest with the theme “Now is the Time to Live the Dream.” 

Contest winners will read their essays and poems during the program, and the winning artwork will be on display in the Civic Center. 

The city's annual MLK Day celebration is coordinated by a subcommittee of the Decatur Human Relations Commission.  

Residents can follow the city's Facebook event page for updates or contact the city of Decatur Human Resources with any questions at 217-424-2805.

PHOTOS: Remembering MLK speaking in Bloomington in 1961, '66

The nation marks Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday with a federal holiday on Monday. Here's a look back at the civil rights leader's visits to Bloomington in 1961 and 1966.

1 of 7

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

California faces flooding, evacuations as storms continue to hit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News