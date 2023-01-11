Decatur set for 37th annual Freedom March on MLK Day

DECATUR — Decatur will honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with its 37th annual Freedom March on Monday, Jan. 16.

The march is set to begin at 10 a.m. in Mueller Park and proceeding north to the Decatur Civic Center. A program in the Civic Center Theater will follow at 11 a.m.

The program’s theme is “Teaching our Past Improves our Future” and will be led by Richard Hansen, an author and longtime Mount Zion High School history teacher.

Students in Hansen's African-American Experience course have helped create exhibits for Decatur's African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society and Museum. Hansen was awarded the annual Game Changers Award from the Decatur branch of the NAACP in 2017 for his work with the museum and was named the state’s Olive Foster Teacher of the Year in 2018.

As part of the city's MLK Day ceremony, Decatur Public School students were invited to submit essays, poems or artwork for a contest with the theme “Now is the Time to Live the Dream.”

Contest winners will read their essays and poems during the program, and the winning artwork will be on display in the Civic Center.

The city's annual MLK Day celebration is coordinated by a subcommittee of the Decatur Human Relations Commission.

Residents can follow the city's Facebook event page for updates or contact the city of Decatur Human Resources with any questions at 217-424-2805.

