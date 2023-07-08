DECATUR — It might just be the biggest birthday party of the year.

A century after Lake Decatur was founded, hundreds of area residents on Saturday afternoon flocked to its waterfront for Centennial Lake Fest. The once-in-a-lifetime event honored Lake Decatur’s impact on the community with live music, food and art vendors, fishing competitions, and a whole lot of memory making.

“I mean, I could not tell you (how much this means),” Stephanie Endsley, Lake Fest event coordinator, told the Herald & Review as the event began. “Watching these children fishing is so incredibly moving to me, because that was the whole plan. The plan was to build something that would give people a memory, and I'm choked up looking around watching the memories that are being made.

“And if nothing else happens besides these two kids fishing this whole weekend, we've won.”

Parents said they appreciated the amount of free, kid-friendly activities offered, especially those in and on the water.

“I think people don't realize what you have (here),” said Cathy Briggs, who watched from the beach as two of her three daughters kayaked. “I mean, standing paddleboards? You can just rent them. And the kayaks and stuff, I don't think they know that those things, that we have them in Decatur. Or at least they don't appreciate it. If they do know, they don't take advantage of it.”

Even just walking around the lake was fun enough for some.

“I've just, like, walked around and looked at all the art and stuff,” said Mya Lofland, 11. “We kind of watched the concert that was over there. So it was really fun to just walk around and see everything that's going on.”

Lofland and her mother said they were also looking forward to attending the Elle King concert at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater later that night.

But the Lake Fest wasn’t all fun and games — Decatur history was central to the festivities.

“I love local history,” said Erynn Williams Burge, assistant director of the Staley Museum. “And I love the fact that we're able to have these little exhibits, you know, so that people can read the stories and not just see a historic home where you walk in and see the furniture. So it's a little bit more tailored to the storytelling.”

The Staley Museum booth included two exhibits on the history of the Staley Pump House and Augustus Eugene (A.E.) Staley’s role in the creation of the lake. Williams Burge said she spoke to a lot of people who knew about the Staley company or about the pump house but knew very few specifics about Staley the man.

“The lake is very, very important,” she said. “It was very important to Staley, and it's, you know, now that it's here, it's great access for community members. I'm on it regularly with my family. We go boating and fishing regularly, and so it's just great to have.”

Fittingly, Saturday also marked the grand opening of the newly minted Staley Basin, formerly known as Basin 3, located between U.S. 36 and William Street Road. The area was home to the Staley Pump House until that historic building was demolished by Tate & Lyle in 2019.

The basin renaming was in recognition of a $675,000 donation from the Staley Family Foundation to the City of Decatur for watershed management.

Mark Staley, great-grandson of A.E. Staley, told the Herald & Review he hopes the basin renaming helps residents to recognize the lake’s rich history — and to work on creating its future.

“It’s the 100th anniversary of this lake, and the fact that my great grandfather was a cog in having the lake formed in the first place is, you know, it's certainly part of that,” Staley said. “And the other part is that Lake Decatur is a great asset for the community. And I think it's good for people that have not been down there at all lately and hopefully will come down this weekend and see what a nice community asset we have here. Hopefully they will enjoy it for months and years to come.”

