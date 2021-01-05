Decatur small business owners start Go Fund Me for R Bar and Grille employees

DECATUR — When fellow restaurant and bar owners heard about the death of Randy West, owner of R Bar and Grille, they knew the future of his employees was in question.

"We're all small business owners and when something like this happens, we want to help," said Zach Keck, who owns Notorious P.I.G. with his partner, Seth Black. "Randy was a friend of all of ours, a mentor to Seth and I and a customer of Lori (Morlan) at Paco's and Sliderz. It's just a tragedy.

"We're sitting here thinking, we've lost Randy and it's just as hard or more hard for his employees. They've been, furloughed since Nov. 18, and we wanted to put something together."

Keck, Black, Morlan, Craig "Woody" Wilson, the owner of Sliderz and part owner of BC Wings, and Brent Sloan, who is part owner of BC Wings and owner of Sloan's Calzones, decided on a Go Fund Me to raise money for the employees of R Bar and Grille, to help them get by financially. Their goal is $15,000 so they can give the employees $3,000 apiece, and they hope to have that much raised by Jan. 24.

