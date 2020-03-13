Decatur St. Patrick's Day parade canceled: 'We've bowed to the realities of the moment'

Organizers of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Decatur have canceled the Saturday event, reversing course from an earlier decision.

"We've bowed to the realities to the moment," said organizer Jim Wrigley, "and very sadly are going to cancel the parade this year."

Wrigley said the decision came after discussion with city officials, who encouraged canceling the event but left the ultimate decision up to organizers.

"We (organizers) agreed this was the responsible thing to do," he said. "The city, the state and everybody has many bigger problems than a parade."

Other cities throughout Illinois, including Chicago, have canceled their parades because of the threat of coronavirus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued guidance Thursday encouraging organizers of events with 250 people or more to cancel them.