You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur St. Patrick's Day parade canceled: 'We've bowed to the realities of the moment'
0 comments
breaking

Decatur St. Patrick's Day parade canceled: 'We've bowed to the realities of the moment'

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE

Five-year-old Kenndie McQueen, right, waves during the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Decatur last year. Kenndie was with her, brother, Cassius McQueen. More photos at herald-review.com

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Organizers of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Decatur have canceled the Saturday event, reversing course from an earlier decision

"We've bowed to the realities to the moment," said organizer Jim Wrigley, "and very sadly are going to cancel the parade this year."

Wrigley said the decision came after discussion with city officials, who encouraged canceling the event but left the ultimate decision up to organizers. 

"We (organizers) agreed this was the responsible thing to do," he said. "The city, the state and everybody has many bigger problems than a parade."

Other cities throughout Illinois, including Chicago, have canceled their parades because of the threat of coronavirus. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued guidance Thursday encouraging organizers of events with 250 people or more to cancel them. 

Previously, Wrigley had said organizers would resist canceling the parade if possible. 

Related stories 

READ THE STATEMENT: Richland Community College extends spring break in response to coronavirus

Close polls for Election Day? Here's how Macon County officials are addressing coronavirus

‘Unique,’ ‘fluid’ situation as state leaders look to stay on top of virus spread: Closures, event cancellations pour in as public health officials adapt daily

Illinois lawmakers slam Trump administration as coronavirus fears spread on Capitol Hill

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News