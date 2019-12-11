Decatur to get $5.9 million loan for sewer work from Illinois EPA

DECATUR — The city of Decatur will receive a $5.9 million loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for sewer repairs, officials announced Wednesday.
In a statement, the state agency said the low-interest loan would be provided by its State Revolving Fund, which provides funding for wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects. The city also qualifies to have $886,671.50 of the loan amount forgiven by the state.
City Manager Scot Wrighton said the agreement maximizes the benefit for residents.
"The city has chosen to proactively invest in our infrastructure to reduce long term maintenance costs and minimize the disruptive impacts of reactionary fixes necessary to provide services to our residents and businesses," Wrighton said in a statement. "This program will inevitably provide better quality of life for our residents through reduced flooding and sewer backups throughout our service area."
About 12,000 feet of sewer repairs will feature a method called cured-in-place-pipe, which allows the sewers to be lined without digging a trench. The city has used the method for other critical sewer repairs in recent years.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2012 identified fixes needed to Decatur's aging sewer system, beginning several years of negotiations with city officials. The federal agency ultimately required a detailed study of the sewer system that took place in 2016. Results showed an estimated $70 million in needed repairs.
Even before that, city officials have long identified sewer infrastructure needs, having crafted a sanitary sewer master plan in 2010 and a storm water master plan in 2009. The city has tackled several major sewer rehabilitation projects in the last decade as part of those plans.
