Decatur to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday

DECATUR — Central Illinois residents will get their chance to help in the fight against Alzheimer's disease on Saturday.

Decatur is among over 600 communities that will host an event as part of the Alzheimer's Association's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual fundraiser that raises money for research into the disease.

Registration starts in Fairview Park at 8 a.m. Saturday, followed by an opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk kickoff at 9:30 a.m.

Walk participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer's with flowers representing their personal reasons to end the disease, which they will dedicate in a Promise Garden ceremony.

To register for the walk and find more information, those interested can visit alz.org/walk.