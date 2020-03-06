Decatur Township Assessor's office to host Senior Freeze Homestead Exemption clinic

DECATUR — A meeting on a property tax exemption for seniors is planned 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Decatur Township Office Building, 1620 S. Taylorville Road.
The Senior Freeze Homestead Exemption "freezes" the senior citizen's property's equalized assessed value the year that the senior qualifies for the exemption. The property's equalized assessed value does not increase as long as qualification for the exemption continues. The tax bill may still increase if any tax rates are increased or if improvements are added that increase the value of the property.
In order to qualify, a person must:
- be at least 65 years-old
- have a total household income of $65,000 or less
- own and occupy the property as their primary residence or live in an assisted living facility and the house stays vacant or is occupied by the spouse
- be required to pay the property taxes for the residence
- have lived in the home for a complete year (Jan. 1 to Jan. 1)
Attendees should bring their federal tax return for 2019 and all supporting 1099 forms for everyone in the home. Macon County Supervisor of Assessments staff will use the information to verify total household income.
