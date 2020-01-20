Decatur treasure: Korean War veteran Ottis Livingston remembered for kindness, service

“He was a great man and a great friend, a true community leader,” said friend Rick Bright.

Livingston was a Korean War veteran. He was drafted in 1951, served as a combat medic and was honorably discharged in 1953. He received a Combat Medic badge for his service, but it was lost. In 2018, he asked the Veterans Assistance Commission to help him obtain a replacement. Kathie Powless, commission superintendent, and volunteer Ayn Owens purchased the medal through Help 4 Heroes, a program that aids veterans in need. They let Livingston think he was coming to the office to fill out paperwork and surprised him with a reception and the medal.

The Livingstons were still regular visitors to the jail, and Livingston told the Herald & Review, “The people in jail need encouragement. That's what we're there for, basically introduce them to the Lord, get them to see Jesus is the answer to their problems instead of doing drugs and alcohol and that other stuff.”