Decatur treasure: Korean War veteran Ottis Livingston remembered for kindness, service

DECATUR — Ottis Livingston took Jesus' statement, “I was in prison and you came to visit me … whatever you did for one of these least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me” in Matthew 25 literally.
Livingston, who died on Monday at the age of 90, served as a chaplain in the Macon County Jail since 1979 and volunteered as a chaplain for the Illinois Department of Corrections.
“It was a pleasure to be in his presence and I used to tell him, when I grow up want to be just like him,” Sheriff Tony Brown said. “Him and his family, they're our family here at the sheriff's office. He was just an amazing human being, and it was a pleasure and an honor to have gotten to know him.”
MacArthur High School Principal Cordell Ingram, who is also a minister, described Livingston as “love in its purest form.”
Livingston and his wife, Honeylee, worked together in prison ministry and their son, G.E. Livingston, is bishop of Life Changers Church and CEO of Robertson Charter School.
“He was a great man and a great friend, a true community leader,” said friend Rick Bright.
Livingston was a Korean War veteran. He was drafted in 1951, served as a combat medic and was honorably discharged in 1953. He received a Combat Medic badge for his service, but it was lost. In 2018, he asked the Veterans Assistance Commission to help him obtain a replacement. Kathie Powless, commission superintendent, and volunteer Ayn Owens purchased the medal through Help 4 Heroes, a program that aids veterans in need. They let Livingston think he was coming to the office to fill out paperwork and surprised him with a reception and the medal.
The Livingstons were still regular visitors to the jail, and Livingston told the Herald & Review, “The people in jail need encouragement. That's what we're there for, basically introduce them to the Lord, get them to see Jesus is the answer to their problems instead of doing drugs and alcohol and that other stuff.”
Livingston was one of the veterans honored at the most recent Cruise 11 to Remember 9/11 in September, and he and his wife received the David Freyling Community Impact Volunteer Award for their work as chaplains in the jail.
Dorothy Jarrett is related to the Livingstons by marriage, and grew up playing with Ottis and his sister, Mamie, who were the youngest children in their family. Jarrett's brother is the Rev. T.J. Jackson and her son is Preston Jackson, the artist, who created a sculpture honoring Ottis Livingston's brother, Horace Livingston, publisher of The Voice, which stands in Mueller Park.
Jarrett remembers Livingston as quiet and kind and can't remember ever hearing him raise his voice. Service, she said, was a way of life for him.
“In the Livingston family, same as the Jackson family, we always tried to make a difference,” Jarrett said. “Livingstons and Jacksons always tried to do something to make a difference in the community.”
