Decatur union leader honored by state treasurer in Black History Month event

SPRINGFIELD — Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly President Lamarcus Williams was among those honored by Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs at a Black History Month event in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.

The event, held at Frerichs' office in downtown Springfield, was meant to celebrate Black business leaders in downstate Illinois, with honorees showcasing the spectrum of ways they impact their communities.

Among the honorees were two state senators, a dentist, a youth mentor, a retired pastor, a labor advocate, a youth sports sponsor and an artist.

Williams was honored for his achievements in workforce and labor. He is the president of the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly, which is elected by delegates of 33 local unions that represent more than 13,000 union members and retirees in Macon County.

Williams was elected to the position in 2020 and is currently president of United Steel Workers, Local 193G, which represents employees at Fuyao Glass in Macon County.

Williams said his goal is to bring economic justice to the members he represents.

“My mom always said ‘Marcus, if you surround yourself around positive people, positive things will happen,” Williams said.

Williams also called attention to the work that is being done to encourage minority youth to get involved in vocational training.

“Sometimes people have to decide between getting tires for their car or getting a laptop for school, or maybe daycare, or any other financial roadblock that may be in the way,” Williams said.

Williams said he is honored to receive the award and is proud to represent Decatur.

Also honored at the event were state Sens. Christopher Belt, D-Belleville, and Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago. Justin Lorenzo Dentmon, the owner of The Dentmon Center in Carbondale, was honored for "outstanding achievement in sportsmanship."