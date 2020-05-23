Decatur veterans adjust to a new form of Memorial Day

DECATUR — For veterans, this Memorial Day will be like no other. Because of COVID-19, the annual ceremonies at Fairview Park and Graceland Cemetery have been cancelled. There will be no large gatherings to honor the military members who gave their lives.
But their memories will live on.
“This is about the people that sacrificed their lives in the past,” said Jim Root, 52, Macon County sheriff's lieutenant and Marine veteran.
The state's stay-at-home order has sidelined events until infection numbers subside. Illinois is reopening in phases, but the process is expected to take months.
The impact is also being felt at the 142 national cemeteries. The Department of Veterans Affairs urged people to visit on the Friday, Saturday or Sunday before the holiday to avoid crowds on Memorial Day. Wreath-laying ceremonies and other events will be streamed online.
"This year, by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances," VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement. "While the department can't hold large public ceremonies, VA will still honor veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice."
Joe May, post commander for the VFW Post 99, understands the traditions are important to the public. “We are used to those same traditions, year after year,” he said. “This year is really difficult.”
In the past, members of the VFW visited graves then celebrated the rest of the day together with their families and a meal.
“It’s kind of empty this year,” May said. “It’s a hard time for all of us.”
Ayn Owens, chairman of the "History of the Heartland," a community project highlighting people and their stories, said veterans can still be honored.
“Especially during the pandemic when we are spending more time with our families, it is important to give thanks to those that have fought for our freedoms and given the ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “I hope families still go decorate graves with flags in memory of their service.”
Last year, 101-year-old World War II veteran Irwin Soliday was interviewed for "History of the Heartland" about his memories of the beginning of World War II.
Owens saw Soliday at the Memorial Day ceremonies. He was one of the first to arrive at the annual service at Fairview Park. “Often dressed in uniform,” she said. “He told me more than once that it is important to remember his comrades that gave their all.”
Vietnam veteran Pat McDaniel, 71, in previous years attended the Fairview Park and Graceland Cemetery events but understands the safety factor.
“It’s not a time for gigantic groups to get together,” said McDaniel, who serves on the Decatur City Council.
Said Root: “I understand that there is a safety they have to abide by,” he said. “But some of that stuff can be done in smaller groups.”
He will be spending the day with his family.
“We wouldn’t want to actually risk anybody’s lives as a result of doing a celebration. It would probably be in the best interest of the public to do their remembrance in a safe way," he said.
Fred Whobrey, VFW quartermaster for Post 99, said his concern also is the public’s safety. “That includes our veterans,” he said. “A lot of veterans are older and are more vulnerable to this type of pandemic.”
Future events are in the works, however, safety precautions will remain.
“We are so concerned about our family of veterans and their families,” Whobrey said.
Whobrey and May continue to discuss options for the possibility of other events. “We want to be safe and do the things we are asked to do,” May said. “This year, our ceremonies will be nothing more than what we celebrate at home with our families.”
Owens suggests families take time activities at home to give thanks for our fallen.
“Parents and grandparents should take the time to explain any military service from their ancestors to the younger generations,” she said.
Said Owens: “Because without their sacrifices, we would not enjoy the freedoms we do."
A look back at Memorial Day in Decatur
Conduct Memorial Service for Sailors
Veterans groups participated in Memorial Day services
Decatur Observes Memorial Day
Memorial Day Centennial
Calendar: Memorial Day
Honoring our veterans
Memorial Day
Honoring a fallen friend
Among Memorial Day Highlights
Mark your calendar
The parade into Greenwood Cemetery
Is the significance of Memorial Day lost?
Unknown Soldier Honored
A Time To Remember
Taking time for honor
Decatur Catholics commemorate Memorial Day
On Memorial Day weekend
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.