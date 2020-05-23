You are the owner of this article.
Decatur veterans adjust to a new form of Memorial Day
MEMORIAL DAY 2020

Decatur veterans adjust to a new form of Memorial Day

DECATUR — For veterans, this Memorial Day will be like no other. Because of COVID-19, the annual ceremonies at Fairview Park and Graceland Cemetery have been cancelled. There will be no large gatherings to honor the military members who gave their lives. 

But their memories will live on. 

“This is about the people that sacrificed their lives in the past,” said Jim Root, 52, Macon County sheriff's lieutenant and Marine veteran. 

The state's stay-at-home order has sidelined events until infection numbers subside. Illinois is reopening in phases, but the process is expected to take months. 

The impact is also being felt at the 142 national cemeteries. The Department of Veterans Affairs urged people to visit on the Friday, Saturday or Sunday before the holiday to avoid crowds on Memorial Day. Wreath-laying ceremonies and other events will be streamed online. 

"This year, by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances," VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement. "While the department can't hold large public ceremonies, VA will still honor veterans and service members with the solemn dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice."

Joe May, post commander for the VFW Post 99, understands the traditions are important to the public. “We are used to those same traditions, year after year,” he said. “This year is really difficult.”

In the past, members of the VFW visited graves then celebrated the rest of the day together with their families and a meal.

“It’s kind of empty this year,” May said. “It’s a hard time for all of us.”

Ayn Owens, chairman of the "History of the Heartland," a community project highlighting people and their stories, said veterans can still be honored.

“Especially during the pandemic when we are spending more time with our families, it is important to give thanks to those that have fought for our freedoms and given the ultimate sacrifice,” she said. “I hope families still go decorate graves with flags in memory of their service.”

Last year, 101-year-old World War II veteran Irwin Soliday was interviewed for "History of the Heartland" about his memories of the beginning of World War II.

Owens saw Soliday at the Memorial Day ceremonies. He was one of the first to arrive at the annual service at Fairview Park. “Often dressed in uniform,” she said. “He told me more than once that it is important to remember his comrades that gave their all.”

Vietnam veteran Pat McDaniel, 71, in previous years attended the Fairview Park and Graceland Cemetery events but understands the safety factor. 

“It’s not a time for gigantic groups to get together,” said McDaniel, who serves on the Decatur City Council. 

Said Root: “I understand that there is a safety they have to abide by,” he said. “But some of that stuff can be done in smaller groups.”

He will be spending the day with his family. 

“We wouldn’t want to actually risk anybody’s lives as a result of doing a celebration. It would probably be in the best interest of the public to do their remembrance in a safe way," he said. 

Fred Whobrey, VFW quartermaster for Post 99, said his concern also is the public’s safety. “That includes our veterans,” he said. “A lot of veterans are older and are more vulnerable to this type of pandemic.”

Future events are in the works, however, safety precautions will remain.

“We are so concerned about our family of veterans and their families,” Whobrey said.

Whobrey and May continue to discuss options for the possibility of other events. “We want to be safe and do the things we are asked to do,” May said. “This year, our ceremonies will be nothing more than what we celebrate at home with our families.”

Owens suggests families take time activities at home to give thanks for our fallen.

“Parents and grandparents should take the time to explain any military service from their ancestors to the younger generations,” she said.

Said Owens: “Because without their sacrifices, we would not enjoy the freedoms we do." 

A look back at Memorial Day in Decatur

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Decatur's Memorial Day connection

Memorial Day was the creation of the Grand Army of the Republic, a veterans group for Union soldiers started by Benjamin F. Stephenson, a surgeon and Civil War veteran from Springfield.

After the Civil War ended, President Abraham Lincoln promised the country would care for "those who have borne the burden, his widows and orphans" of the men who lost their lives during the struggle. Stephenson's proposal for the GAR not only intended to pool resources and help those left behind by his fellow soldiers killed in the war, but would also provide a fraternal society for those who survived. 

"The Civil War was one of the first times where we had hundreds of thousands of soldiers involved, so the (GAR) was the first group of its type," said Nathan Pierce, executive director of the Macon County History Museum in Decatur, told the Herald & Review in 2018. 

With the guiding motto of "Loyalty, Fraternity and Charity," Stephenson intended for the organization to be kept under wraps with a "secret ritual."

Pierce said that he needed someone to print the ritual rules but wanted the printer to be a Union veteran. The closest Union printers were located in Decatur, he said, so Stephenson made the trip and had the rules printed in the city. 

After the rituals were printed, the GAR was officially chartered on April 6, 1866, in a building on Decatur's South Park Street. There were 12 founding members, and the rules for membership were that they needed to be veterans who had served in the Civil War and were honorably discharged. 

Hundreds of members would eventually join the Decatur post, and by 1892, the GAR's national ranks expanded to 445,000. As a result of the growth, the secret ritual aspect of the organization was dropped in the years following its founding. 

It was in 1868 when GAR Commander-in-Chief John A. Logan, the namesake of Illinois' Logan County, issued "General Order No. 11," which established May 30 as "Decoration Day" — an observance that aimed to honor Union veterans' graves by decorating them with flowers. The idea was to pay respect to Civil War soldiers who were killed in battle, but as the years went on, veterans and families across the nation wanted to remember the soldiers of other wars, too.

After World War I, Decoration Day ceremonies were expanded to include all who died in service of the nation. In 1971, Decoration Day was rechristened "Memorial Day" and was declared a national holiday by an act of Congress and shifted to the last Monday in May. 

This story was published in the Herald & Review in 2018. 

Other Memorial Day activities for families

- Fly the United States flag

- Visit the Korean War Memorial at Graceland Cemetery

- Decorate local veterans’ graves

- Visit the World War II Memorial near the entrance of the Decatur Civic Center

- Visit Camp Butler Military Cemetery

- Share military stories — yours or your ancestors’

