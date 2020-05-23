Decatur veterans adjust to a new form of Memorial Day

Vietnam veteran Pat McDaniel, 71, in previous years attended the Fairview Park and Graceland Cemetery events but understands the safety factor.

“It’s not a time for gigantic groups to get together,” said McDaniel, who serves on the Decatur City Council.

Said Root: “I understand that there is a safety they have to abide by,” he said. “But some of that stuff can be done in smaller groups.”

He will be spending the day with his family.

“We wouldn’t want to actually risk anybody’s lives as a result of doing a celebration. It would probably be in the best interest of the public to do their remembrance in a safe way," he said.

Fred Whobrey, VFW quartermaster for Post 99, said his concern also is the public’s safety. “That includes our veterans,” he said. “A lot of veterans are older and are more vulnerable to this type of pandemic.”

Future events are in the works, however, safety precautions will remain.

“We are so concerned about our family of veterans and their families,” Whobrey said.