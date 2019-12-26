You are the owner of this article.
Decatur volunteers in need of yarn to knit, crochet for the needy
Decatur volunteers in need of yarn to knit, crochet for the needy

In this May 2017 file photo, Rose Mary Fletcher sorts donated yarn while working in the Pieces of Love volunteer program.

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Pieces of Love, a service of Dove Inc.'s Retired Senior Volunteer Program, is in need of yarn donations to knit and crochet afghans for the needy.

Pieces of Love afghans cover the city.

Yarn can be donated at Dove Inc., 302 S. Union St., or call (217) 422-8417 for pickup. Cash donations are accepted for purchasing yarn.

Pieces of Love meets bimonthly to work on the blankets, which are distributed locally, at Christ United Methodist Church, 1503 N. Summit Ave.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

