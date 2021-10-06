Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer's returns Saturday

DECATUR – The Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be returning to an in-person gathering and walk this weekend after last year’s virtual event.

“While plans are moving forward to host the walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details,” said Nancy Rainwater, vice president of communications at the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter. “Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.”

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting its annual walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in Fairview Park, 2095 W, Eldorado St.

Before the walk, an opening ceremony will be held featuring local speakers and a presentation of Promise Garden flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer's.

The walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Walkers and runners can register at alz.org/walk.

More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, and in Illinois alone, there are more than 230,000 people living with the disease.

More than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, with approximately 381,000 caregivers in Illinois.

