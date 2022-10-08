Decatur walks for loved ones, caregivers affected by Alzheimer's disease

DECATUR — Dozens of brightly-colored flowers appeared in Decatur’s Fairview Park on Saturday morning.

Though the flowers were plastic, for walkers taking part in the 2022 Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the meaning behind them was very real.

For many, the walk was a chance to remember people they’ve lost to the disease.

“Everybody is impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia in some way,” said Stacy Kelly, manager of education and community volunteers with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Each walker carried a plastic flower in the color representing their connection to Alzheimer’s — orange for anyone supporting the cause, purple for those who’ve lost loved ones to Alzheimer’s, yellow for those supporting or caring for people living with Alzheimer’s, blue for those who are currently living with Alzheimer’s and one single white flower to represent the future first person to survive Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is a “costly disease,” Kelly said, pointing to an Alzheimer’s Association statistic showing the $1.8 billion the state spent on Alzheimer’s through Medicaid in 2020 alone.

The Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee set a fundraising goal of $63,500 for this year. So far, they’ve raised $32,600. Most of the funds were raised through different events leading up to the walk, like the 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic in August. Amber Bowcott, walk manager for the Decatur Walk to End Alzheimer’s, said there are more fundraising opportunities to come.

Event organizers this year were motivated by recent news pointing to the success of a new Alzheimer’s treatment drug in slowing the disease in clinical trial patients. This, multiple speakers said, was an example of the funds raised through the walk directly supporting research and changing Alzheimer’s care.

But money raised from the walk and from the association’s other events doesn’t just fund Alzheimer’s research and care; it also helps support the association’s support helpline, educational programs and even resources for caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s.

All of the association’s resources are offered free of charge.

“The caregivers who take care of individuals living with Alzheimer's or another dementia are actually under considerably more stress and strain than caregivers of any other health state,” Kelly said. “So what we strive to do is not only research to try to treat the disease, but we also want to support those caregivers and people living with Alzheimer's because it's very isolating.”

Of the approximately 175 walk participants on Saturday, many of them had lost family members or other loved ones to Alzheimer’s, Bowcott said.

“It's just, it gets to your heart every single time, and you feel for them because you can see the devastation and hear about what has happened and the obstacles that there are with a diagnosis like that for the person and for the family,” Bowcott said.

This year’s featured “mission speaker,” former WAND photojournalist Steve Nichols, shared before the walk began about his own mother’s battle with Alzheimer’s.

“Before, Mom had a great, big cheeky grin. Smiled at everyone,” Nichols said. “She could make things, she could cook. She taught me how to tie my shoes.”

But after her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Nichols said his mother changed. She was meaner, he said, and could no longer cook or even feed herself. She was completely unlike the woman he’d known his whole life.

Nichols told the crowd he was walking to remember his mom, not focusing on the eight years she was afflicted with Alzheimer’s but on the many good years before.

“Let’s remember them for who they were, not who they became,” he said.

Bowcott said she hopes the event makes more people aware of all the resources the Alzheimer’s Association has to offer to the community.

“We just want everyone that's struggling or that's been diagnosed or knows someone (who has) to know that we're here,” she said. “We are here to help you.”