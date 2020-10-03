Decatur wins 2 America in Bloom honors

DECATUR — Decatur has won two honors in the 2020 America in Bloom National Awards program.

Decatur was the winner of the #Catching Community Spirit - Best Use of Social Media or Technology Award and the Outstanding Achievement Award for Overall Impression.

The honors were announced during the virtual Symposium in the Sky educational conference and awards celebration.

Awards were in the areas of community vitality, floral displays, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebration of heritage, overall impression, and community involvement.

The America in Bloom group recognizes community beautification efforts.

"Every year our participants raise the bar, and the accomplishments and progress shown by this year's group is remarkable. These are, without a doubt, some of the best places to live and visit. Congratulations to Decatur for the excellent work making your community more beautiful and vibrant," said America in Bloom Executive Director Laura Kunkle.