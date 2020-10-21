Decatur woman, 84, dies from collision with semi, police say

MACON COUNTY — An 84-year-old Decatur woman died in a Wednesday afternoon crash with a semitruck at Illinois 121 and Wyckles Road.
Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman was traveling north on Wyckles Road in a pickup truck when she failed to stop at the intersection with Illinois 121 and struck the trailer of an eastbound semitruck.
The name of the woman, who died at the scene, was being withheld by the Macon County Coroner's Office pending notification of family.
The semitruck driver, a 67-year-old man from Chapel Hill, N.C., was not injured, police say.