Decatur woman, 84, dies from collision with semi
top story

Decatur woman, 84, dies from collision with semi

121-wyckles road crash

Emergency crews, as viewed from the intersection of Wyckles and Park roads, work the scene of a crash involving a semitruck and a truck Wednesday afternoon at Wyckles and Illinois 121. 

 GARRETT KARSTEN, HERALD & REVIEW

MACON COUNTY — An 84-year-old Decatur woman died in a Wednesday afternoon crash with a semitruck at Illinois 121 and Wyckles Road.

Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation shows the woman was traveling north on Wyckles Road in a pickup truck when she failed to stop at the intersection with Illinois 121 and struck the trailer of an eastbound semitruck.

The name of the woman, who died at the scene, was being withheld by the Macon County Coroner's Office pending notification of family. 

The semitruck driver, a 67-year-old man from Chapel Hill, N.C., was not injured, police say.

The crash happed at 1:43 p.m. and prompted Illinois 121 to be closed for nearly six hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

