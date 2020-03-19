Decatur woman left homeless after house fire

DECATUR — Fredryana Wade said she was left homeless and with no possessions beyond the clothes she was wearing after a late morning fire Wednesday gutted her rental home at 1805 N. Maple Ave. in Decatur.

Wade, 21, stood looking at the charred and smoking remains of her two-story home in a driving rain as firefighters continued to work the scene and search for hot spots.

“Everything I had was in there,” said Wade, who had lived at the address, the first home of her own, for four months. “Now I have lost everything.”

The fire was spotted by her sister, Karen Todd, while Wade was out. Todd alerted her by phone at 10:46 a.m. and called 911.

“There was smoke coming out when I first saw it, bad smoke,” Todd added. “Yeah, it escalated quick after that.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The women were waiting for the American Red Cross to arrive on scene and provide emergency help with accommodation. Wade is appealing for assistance with clothes, personal items and food. “She needs everything,” said Todd.

Offers of help can be directed to (217) 454-9824.