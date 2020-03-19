Decatur woman left homeless after house fire

DECATUR — Fredryana Wade said she was left homeless and with no possessions beyond the clothes she was wearing after a late morning fire Wednesday gutted her rental home at 1805 N. Maple Ave. in Decatur.
Wade, 21, stood looking at the charred and smoking remains of her two-story home in a driving rain as firefighters continued to work the scene and search for hot spots.
“Everything I had was in there,” said Wade, who had lived at the address, the first home of her own, for four months. “Now I have lost everything.”
The fire was spotted by her sister, Karen Todd, while Wade was out. Todd alerted her by phone at 10:46 a.m. and called 911.
“There was smoke coming out when I first saw it, bad smoke,” Todd added. “Yeah, it escalated quick after that.”
The women were waiting for the American Red Cross to arrive on scene and provide emergency help with accommodation. Wade is appealing for assistance with clothes, personal items and food. “She needs everything,” said Todd.
Offers of help can be directed to (217) 454-9824.
Jim Ohl, a battalion chief with Decatur Fire Department, said the home was fully involved when his crews got there. “We arrived to heavy smoke coming out of the attic and basement windows, so there was fire throughout the residence,” he added.
“Our guys went in to make an attack but the stairs and the base of the stairs were already all burned out, so therefore we weren’t able to gain access to the second floor through the interior. And with the heavy smoke conditions in there, I made everybody retreat out of the building and we went to what we call our defensive mode, which is fighting it from the outside.”
Ohl called in a second alarm to bring two more fire companies to the scene as the fire raged. “It was probably over half an hour before we got the alarm pretty much under control and then there was a lot of tedious overhaul to do,” the chief said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon and Ohl confirmed that the building was a total loss.
