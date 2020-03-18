You are the owner of this article.
Decatur woman left homeless after Wednesday morning house fire
Decatur woman left homeless after Wednesday morning house fire

Maple fire 1

Firefighters work the scene at 1805 North Maple Avenue. 

 Tony Reid

DECATUR — Fredryana Wade said she was left homeless and with no possessions beyond the clothes she was wearing after a late morning fire Wednesday gutted her rental home at 1805 N. Maple Ave. in Decatur.

Wade, 21, stood looking at the charred and smoking remains of her two-story home in a driving rain as firefighters continued to work the scene and search for hot spots.

Maple Fire 2

Hot spots lingered in the roof after Wednesday's fire. A ladder truck gave firemen easy access to the burned upper story.  

“Everything I had was in there,” said Wade, who had lived at the address, her first home of her own, for four months. “Now I have lost everything.”

The fire was spotted by her sister, Karen Todd, while Wade was out. Todd alerted her by phone at 10:46 a.m. and called 911.

Maple Fire 3

The house fire at 1805 North Maple left the building badly damaged and uninhabitable. 

“There was smoke coming out when I first saw it, bad smoke,” Todd added. “Yeah, it escalated quick after that.”

Maple Fire 4

Fredryana Wade had lived in this rental house for just four months, her first home of her own. Now she says she is left with just the clothes she was wearing. Anyone with items to donate can call (217) 454-9824.  

The women were waiting for the American Red Cross to arrive on scene and provide emergency help with accommodation. Wade is appealing for assistance with clothes, personal items and food. “She needs everything,” said Todd.

Offers of help can be directed to (217) 454-9824.

This story will be updated.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

