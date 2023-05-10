SPRINGFIELD — Decatur resident Gloria Scott was honored Wednesday at the Illinois State Library for her work as a dedicated learner.

The Spotlight on Achievement awards are given to adult learners who have shown growth in reading, writing, math and English language skills. Ten learners were honored, including 28-year-old Scott.

Having dropped out of school in 10th grade, Scott said she got into trouble that ended with her serving time in prison, where she enrolled in a GED testing program.

“I ended up becoming pregnant and I didn’t think it would be right for me to have a kid without finishing school,” Scott told Lee Enterprises. “I don’t want my son to grow up not knowing.”

Since enrolling in Decatur nonprofit Baby TALK, Scott has sought to act as a leader for other young mothers continuing their education.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, who hosted the ceremony as part of his role overseeing state libraries and adult literacy programming, said he agreed with predecessor Jim Edgar that it represents one of his favorite parts of the job and "what service is all about."

“This is one of the most inspirational days of my life, to see both the learners and the tutors is really incredible,” Giannoulias said in an interview. “These are adults that their life hasn't always been a straight line … it just reinforces that literacy, reading, education and helping others which are the backbone of our country are alive and well in Illinois.”

The ceremony also celebrated 10 Spotlight on Service winners who have demonstrated dedication to serving their communities.