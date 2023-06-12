MARION — Breana Bagley of Decatur was the runner-up in the Miss Illinois pageant held over the weekend.

Bagley, a 2022 graduate of the Southern Illinois School of Law and the reigning Miss Capital City, was among 26 women vying for the title.

Jessica Tilton, 25, was named Miss Illinois 2023 on Saturday at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center following five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals. She competed as Miss Quad Cities.

Tilton, who is a faculty member in biology at Bradley University in Peoria, hopes to pursue a career as an orthopedic surgeon. She said winning the title of Miss Illinois was a shock to her.

“This is something I never even dreamed of two years ago,” Tilton said shortly after winning the title. “The fact that this happened is just unimaginable.”

Tilton will spend the next year participating in special events, promoting her social community impact platform and advocating for organ donation. She said she has very personal connections to the cause.

“This started as a young girl for me. My grandpa was diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease which eventually led to a kidney transplant. That kidney transplant was the only reason I was able to meet him and grow up with him,” she said. “It’s impactful for me to be an advocate.”

She said her plans for the year include working with statewide and national organizations which promote organ donation to recruit more donors, especially at colleges and universities throughout Illinois.

In addition to the title and crown, Miss Illinois will win a minimum $10,000 scholarship as well as numerous in-kind awards. She will represent the state at the Miss America competition in December.

Tilton has only been participating in scholarships within the Miss Illinois organization for about 18 months. Saturday's event was just her fourth competition. She begins her duties as Miss Illinois immediately.

