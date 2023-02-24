DECATUR — A group of workers from Akorn Pharmaceuticals’ Decatur production center is suing on behalf of employees who lost their jobs when the company abruptly closed its facilities this week.

The workers say the company failed to follow federal law that requires advance notice of such large-scale layoffs.

(Scroll to the bottom to read the full lawsuit.)

The class action lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Urbana, one day after the maker of drugs and other specialty products notified employees they would be laid off without severance pay or health insurance coverage. The company's decision to close all of its U.S. sites affected hundreds of workers at two Decatur facilities.

The lawsuit alleges that Akorn violated the federal WARN Act, which requires employers with 100 or more full-time employees to provide 60 days advance notice of pending plant closures or mass layoffs.

The Illinois WARN Act makes similar requirements of employers with 75 or more full-time workers. A spokesman for the state Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity previously told the Herald & Review that the state received a notification late Wednesday, after the employees were told. The Illinois Department of Labor is investigating, and the Gurnee-based company could face civil penalties from the state if violations are found.

The four plaintiffs identified in the lawsuit all had worked at Akorn for at least eight years and in several cases, had been promoted multiple times, according to the complaint. They worked at Akorn's Decatur production center, one of its two facilities in the community.

The lawsuit describes the workers being called into an "all staff" meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they viewed a presentation and received written packets from a human resources employee. They were then addressed by CEO Doug Boothe and Beth Zelnick Kaufman, the company's chief legal officer, on a conference call.

The Herald & Review previously obtained a recording of that video call, in which Boothe said the decision was made as a result of a bankruptcy filing.

In the lawsuit, the former workers are seeking all damages available to them under the law, as well as reimbursement of their legal costs.

Their attorney is listed as David Almeida of Chicago-based Almeida Law Group.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

MORE COVERAGE:

Photos: Akorn Pharmaceuticals in Decatur