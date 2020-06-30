You are the owner of this article.
Decatur workshops to assist with completing Census forms
Decatur workshops to assist with completing Census forms

DECATUR — Two workshops are being held to assist those needing help completing their census forms.

The workshops, hosted by state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, will be held Tuesday, June 30, at the Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., and  Wednesday, July 1, at the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur, 859 N. Jasper St.

Both workshops run from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

“Local participation in the census is critical, as the results will determine the federal funding our area receives for our health, our children’s education, and our job-creating infrastructure over the next decade,” said Scherer. “With the deadline to complete the census approaching, I want to ensure our communities receive the funding they deserve for our schools, hospitals, roads, emergency and public safety services and many other resources.”

