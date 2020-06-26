Decatur YMCA opens Monday but Children's Museum still closed in Phase 4

Staff are required to wear masks and members are asked to wear them until they get to their piece of equipment or class. They can take off masks to exercise, and replace them when they finish.

Summer camp is resuming because it's outdoors, but registration is limited to 50, about half the usual number, he said. The preschool is also operating, but with a limit of nine children in each of three rooms, and the kids don't mix; they stay with their group. Parents drop off and pick up at the door instead of coming inside.

“Our top priority when we reopen is the safety of our staff and members and we think we've done everything we can to create the safest environment possible,” Whitehead said.

Member Erin Hargrove has been swimming, with the Phase 3 restrictions of having to make a reservation, but it looking forward to some of those restrictions being lifted.

“I have worked for the YMCA for 12 years and i absolutely trust our team to make the best and safest decisions when it comes to reopening,” she said. “Looking at how other Ys were opening, I was impressed with the extra safety measures in place. The facility was clearly labeled. They shared information through multiple forms of social media, and posted in the facility. We as lap swimmers had to reserve a spot online and I was not nervous or worried at all.”