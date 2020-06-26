Decatur YMCA opens Monday but Children's Museum still closed in Phase 4

DECATUR – Kids will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the Children's Museum of Illinois.
“We have been in contact with the state and they have stated that museums can open but cannot have any interactives. Children's museums are interactive,” said Executive Director Amber Kaylor. “We are working with the other children's museums throughout the state to advocate for our industry. We have robust cleaning protocols and comprehensive reopening plans. We are approaching the state about including children's museums prior to Phase 5.”
The Decatur Family YMCA, however, is reopening in Phase 4 with social distancing guidelines and cleaning protocols.
“We are planning reopening on Monday, and we are opening up our fitness center and have limited group fitness classes indoors and swimming pools available for lap swims,” said Matt Whitehead, CEO.
Hours of operation will be “almost normal,” he said: 4:30 a.m. To 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4:30 a.m. To 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lap pools will be limited to one person per lane, while group fitness classes will have tape on the floor to show people the appropriate distance to stay from one another. Half the cardio equipment has been moved to the gym to allow for distance between machines and staff will clean and sanitize several times during the day. Stickers on the floors will indicate traffic flow patterns to prevent people getting too close together as well.
Staff are required to wear masks and members are asked to wear them until they get to their piece of equipment or class. They can take off masks to exercise, and replace them when they finish.
Summer camp is resuming because it's outdoors, but registration is limited to 50, about half the usual number, he said. The preschool is also operating, but with a limit of nine children in each of three rooms, and the kids don't mix; they stay with their group. Parents drop off and pick up at the door instead of coming inside.
“Our top priority when we reopen is the safety of our staff and members and we think we've done everything we can to create the safest environment possible,” Whitehead said.
Member Erin Hargrove has been swimming, with the Phase 3 restrictions of having to make a reservation, but it looking forward to some of those restrictions being lifted.
“I have worked for the YMCA for 12 years and i absolutely trust our team to make the best and safest decisions when it comes to reopening,” she said. “Looking at how other Ys were opening, I was impressed with the extra safety measures in place. The facility was clearly labeled. They shared information through multiple forms of social media, and posted in the facility. We as lap swimmers had to reserve a spot online and I was not nervous or worried at all.”
Rachel Richardson is a member of Planet Fitness in Decatur and said she can't wait for its Friday opening. She plans to be there right after work. Working out is a stress reliever for her, and she's anxious to keep in shape for her upcoming wedding.
She's also the new franchise owner of the Pershing Road Steak 'n' Shake, but doesn't plan to open for indoor dining right away. Takeout and drive-through service is still available, as it has been for a while already.
“We are getting ready to remodel the inside, and we are adding outside seating,” she said. “The Inside will be open but for carry out only until after the remodel.”
