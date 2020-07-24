Decatur youth program gives free lunches, encouragement to the community

Young Leaders In Action's Sydney Pennypacker, left to right, Devan Jones, Brianna Murray wave to cars at Central Park in Decatur. The group is a youth-led initiative of The Community Foundation of Macon County and Rotary Club #180 of Decatur. The students handed out 150 lunches for individuals in need by hosting a “Fight Against Hunger” empowerment lunch.
Young Leaders In Action's Daegan Tipsword, left, and Sarah Finley hand out lunches on Friday at Central Park in Decatur. The group is a youth-led initiative of The Community Foundation of Macon County and Rotary Club #180 of Decatur. The students handed out 150 lunches for individuals in need by hosting a “Fight Against Hunger” empowerment lunch.
Young Leaders In Action's Annalisa Wicks has fun while handing out lunches on Friday at Central Park in Decatur. Wicks is a tenth-grader at Eisenhower. The group is a youth-led initiative of The Community Foundation of Macon County and Rotary Club #180 of Decatur. The students handed out 150 lunches for individuals in need by hosting a “Fight Against Hunger” empowerment lunch.
In the initiative called "Fight Against Hunger" empowerment lunch, 171 YLIA members handed out free lunches at three Decatur locations: Northeast Community Fund, Decatur Oasis and Central Park downtown. The goal was to provide a meal for those who may not be able to get a lunch at home or are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If we say that these students are our leaders for tomorrow, then how are we preparing them?" asked Jarmese Sherrod, facilitator of Young Leaders in Action. "This right here is practice for Young Leaders in Action. They're loving being able to give back to Decatur and Macon County."
The teens were divided into three groups to hand out the lunches at one of the locations and assigned team leaders to oversee the operations at each spot. Keely Neador, working teams leader in Central Park, said 150 lunches that included a sandwich, chips, a cookie and bottled water were pre-made for the giveaway. According to the 17-year-old Argenta student, the experience was a good way to engage with the community.
"We had a lot of time to talk to people," she said. "I myself talked to two gentlemen today and learned a little bit about their story."
"Empowerment messages" were included in each lunch, some reading "be the best that you can be," "we support you," you're great" and "keep up the good work." A majority of the lunches were given away from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Neador said. Leftovers were donated to Oasis, the Salvation Army, Dove Inc. and Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy.
"Our motto this year is 'be the change' and in order to be the change, you have to make the change," Neador said. "You can always do something to give to your community."
The lunch giveaway was one of several events hosted by YLIA over the summer. Upcoming events include a Wednesday book drive for Hope Academy students, books can be donated at The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur. On August 1, the organization will be collecting backpacks and school supplies at the Decatur YMCA.
