Decatur's Dove Inc. plans candle lighting ceremony, author talk

DECATUR — Rachel Louise Snyder, author of “No Visible Bruises,” will be available to discuss her book during Dove Inc.'s Candle Lighting Ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Drive, Decatur.

The free event is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Candle Lighting Ceremony will gather the five counties Dove serves, "to mourn those who have suffered and died through domestic violence and celebrate with the survivors and those working to end the abuse," the agency stated.

The ceremony will also recognize community members who have helped victims.

For more information, call 217-428-6616 or visit doveinc.org.