Decatur's oldest business, Union Iron, ceases manufacturing operations

DECATUR— Farm supply and food company Union Iron recently closed its manufacturing operations in Decatur following decades of business.

Manufacturing ceased near the end of December 2020 and operations are being relocated to facilities in Nebraska, Kansas and Canada, according to AGI General Manager David Wernsing.

In 2007, AGI purchased Union Iron, which was first established in the early-1900s, and in 2015 moved into a new location.

The decision to disperse manufacturing operation out of Decatur was made after consideration of COVID-19 safety pressures and "a change in geographic demand from our customers," Wernsig said.

"While manufacturing will stop, we will continue to have staff in Decatur and will focus on providing inside sales and customer service support," he said. A Decatur warehouse will continue being used for distribution, too.

"While these times require us to make changes, AGI will continue to be a business operator, employer and supporter of the Decatur community," Wernsig said.

