Decatur's St. Patrick's Day parade rescheduled for Sunday

DECATUR — Bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Saturday have convinced organizer Jim Wrigley to move the St. Patrick's Day Parade to noon Sunday, March 13.

“We looked at the weather for Friday night and on Saturday, when we would be gathering, it's supposed to be in the low teens,” Wrigley said. “That's too cold for participants and spectators, so we moved it to Sunday at noon to take advantage of warmer weather.”

The Knights of Columbus Hall still plans to hold its party on Saturday at noon, however.

“It won't be quite the same,” Wrigley said of the party taking place the day before the parade, “but we couldn't have the kids out there in 18 degrees, we just couldn't do it. We had to make a judgment call.”

Springfield moved its parade to the following Saturday, March 19, Wrigley said, and when he heard that, he thought it would be easier to move Decatur's parade one day than to wait a full week and hold it after the actual holiday is over.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports a 40 percent chance of snow on Friday and a low overnight around 11 degrees and wind gust as high as 25 mph that will extend into Saturday.

The Sunday forecast calls for a high near 53 degrees.

