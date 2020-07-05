Decatur's Youth 4 Justice seeks answers, solutions

DECATUR — Young people have marched in rallies and protests around the country in recent months, including in Decatur. They're an important voice to Jacob Jenkins, who organized the group Youth 4 Justice.
“What I realized was this would be a movement that would need to have young people in it,” he said.
The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other examples of brutality against Black people in the U.S. have sparked demonstrations worldwide, and touched off a national conversation about race and equality in our current times.
Jenkins has been at the forefront of local marches. An East St. Louis native who has been in Decatur since 2009, his resume includes positions with the Illinois Department of Human Services and Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, as well as a run for mayor last year.
Youth 4 Justice grew out of a series of Justice Walks throughout the city in recent weeks. The program is still in the infancy stage, but their focus is on key areas of criminal, economic, political and social justice. Organizers address young people at local marches, and they've organized movie nights and voter registration efforts.
Following social distancing rules has been a challenge, Jenkins said, "but anytime you can get almost 500 people to put on a mask and march, that’s pretty awesome."
Rene Verry approached Jenkins to be a part of Youth 4 Justice. “It seemed like a perfect storm of opportunity,” she said. “I never thought I would live long enough to see this type of a movement. We have to maximize the moment.”
In the early 1960s, Verry, who is white, attended grade schools with integrated classes in New York and segregated classes in Virginia. No matter the environment, she was taught to be engaged in the community and help those around her. She said she has a passion for civil liberties and justice. “That’s my idea of a fun time,” she said.
For Verry, taking someone’s rights away is alarming. “Because you could do the same to me,” she said.
Said Jenkins: "Justice is an ongoing fight.”
They also have the goal of registering at least 3,000 voters.
Elijah England, 21, is a registered voter. He has now been encouraging peers to join him. “It’s important because the young vote really matters,” he said. “In the past years, there hasn’t been a strong young presence. But that’s going to change, especially in 2020.”
England has marched along with Jenkins and others. “There’s a lot going on,” he said. “And there’s a big push for change.”
He's also trying to educate young people, starting in the schools, about the ramifications of gun violence. “We need to change from the inside out,” he said.
For Jenkins, other focus areas include education about jury duty, addressing armed law enforcement in schools, hiring more minority teachers and encouraging youth to attend city council meetings.
"Because we want their elected leaders to see them and know that this is a part of your constituency that you have to advocate for,” Jenkins said. “Letting young people know that they have a voice in as many ways possible is what’s going to drive this mission.”
Another area is getting Decatur Public Schools to establish a curriculum on African-Americans starting in grade school
“Not just slavery, civil rights and everything else,” Jenkins said. “Framing it in a larger sense that has more wholeness to it, as opposed to just a trauma-driven message.”
The faces often seen at the marches are young, but motivated. Jenkins wants to keep that going, no matter the age.
“You don’t have to wait until you graduate or you’re in college,” he said. “This fight needs you now.”
