Decatur's Youth 4 Justice seeks answers, solutions

Following social distancing rules has been a challenge, Jenkins said, "but anytime you can get almost 500 people to put on a mask and march, that’s pretty awesome."

Rene Verry approached Jenkins to be a part of Youth 4 Justice. “It seemed like a perfect storm of opportunity,” she said. “I never thought I would live long enough to see this type of a movement. We have to maximize the moment.”

In the early 1960s, Verry, who is white, attended grade schools with integrated classes in New York and segregated classes in Virginia. No matter the environment, she was taught to be engaged in the community and help those around her. She said she has a passion for civil liberties and justice. “That’s my idea of a fun time,” she said.

For Verry, taking someone’s rights away is alarming. “Because you could do the same to me,” she said.

Said Jenkins: "Justice is an ongoing fight.”

They also have the goal of registering at least 3,000 voters.

Elijah England, 21, is a registered voter. He has now been encouraging peers to join him. “It’s important because the young vote really matters,” he said. “In the past years, there hasn’t been a strong young presence. But that’s going to change, especially in 2020.”