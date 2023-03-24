DECATUR — Owners of two separate Del Carmen’s restaurants are duking it out over who has the right to use the name and logo of the iconic Decatur pizza franchise.

Del Carmen's West, LLC is suing The Original Del Carmen's Pizza, LLC after the latter company claimed via a cease-and-desist letter that it had exclusive rights to the Del Carmen’s name and pizza man logo.

The Original Del Carmen's Pizza owners responded to the lawsuit by petitioning to remove the case to federal court in Urbana this week after claims they were never served with the civil lawsuit, per court filings obtained by the Herald & Review. The lawsuit was first filed in Macon County court in November.

Owners of the west location have claimed they can trace back their rights to the name and trademark to the creators of the original Del Carmen’s Pizza in the early 1970s, Dan and Carmen Simone.

According to Decatur attorney Jerrold “Jerry” Stocks, counsel for the west location, the situation is “actually pretty simple.”

“Del Carmen’s was once a business with common ownership,” Stocks told the Herald & Review.

Once those common owners decided to split, he said, separate businesses were established on east and west sides of U.S. 51.

“For decades, the two businesses existed under separate ownership in that manner,” he said.

Ownership of the entities, as well as physical locations of the restaurants, have changed in recent years. The “original” location was formerly known as Del Carmen’s Pizza East and is still located at its 2855 N. Water St. location in Decatur.

The west location was previously located at 1601 W. Grand Ave., but operations ceased there after COVID shutdowns and an ownership switch in 2021. The new west location owners then purchased a location at 4350 W. Main St. That location isn’t actually open for business right now.

“The opening of the new West pizza location is imminent,” the business’ lawsuit read.

But Stocks could not confirm any opening dates or other details about the new west location.

According to their petition to remove the case to federal court, the “original” owners said they were never served with the original lawsuit. Stocks said the Water Street location’s allegations amounted to “a battery of over-bloated claims, apparently designed to intimidate the west to succumb to their demands.”

The Water Street location owners said they created the Original Del Carmen's Pizza, LLC in April 2022 to buy and operate their location. In their counterclaims, they said they are the “direct successor in interest” to the trademarked name and logo, as well as any business associated with them.

“There is only one owner of Del Carmen's pizzerias in Decatur – The Original Del Carmen’s, LLC,” said Jonathan Phillips, attorney for the Water Street location, in a statement to the Herald & Review. “It has been the only business operating pizzerias under this name for some time and it owns the trademark for Del Carmen's Pizza and logo for a long time. To avoid confusion, Del Carmen's must prevent others from using its trademark and logo. Unfortunately, Del Carmen’s was sued by a company wishing to open its own, new pizzeria with an almost identical name and logo.”

The trademark battle has grown heated, with both sides hurling insults and accusations at each other.

“I hate calling them original because there’s nothing original about them,” Stocks said of the Water Street location.

Phillips called the west location’s suit an “aggression” and said the Water Street location was “forced to defend its rights and plans to serve the public both with its tasty food and by preventing consumer confusion.”

News of the lawsuit comes shortly after the “original” owners announced they’re planning on opening their new Mount Zion Road location this June.

Now that the Water Street location has removed the case to federal court, the burden is now on the plaintiffs to file a petition to remove the case back to state court. Stocks said he expects to do so soon.

“Ultimately, we don’t care where it’s adjudicated,” he said. “We want the adjudication for our benefit. That’s why we went to court first.”

