DeLand man killed in crash near Weldon, police say

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection with Friends Creek Road near Weldon. The name of the man has not yet been released, pending family notification.
Police say he was driving a semi-trailer southbound on Friends Creek Road, approaching the stop intersection with Illinois Route 10, when he failed to stop and struck the front end of a semi-trailer driven by a 51-year-old man from Washington. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3 p.m.
The driver of the second semi-trailer was not injured.
This story will be updated.
Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.
THE SUGGESTIONS
'BEST TOOLS'
WHAT ABOUT MASKS?
PHASE 4
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow