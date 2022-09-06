Dementia-Friendly Decatur summit planned for Oct. 11

DECATUR — Dementia-Friendly Decatur will host a summit 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Scovill Zoo Conference Center.
The event will feature keynote speakers, a panel discussion, and an opportunity for persons with dementia and their caregivers to experience Scovill Zoo and provide feedback on what would make it easier to navigate for those with dementia. The summit is free, and lunch will be provided. Registration information will be provided once all details are finalized.
Community organizations began work in 2021 to get Decatur designated as dementia-friendly, creating a supportive atmosphere for those with dementia and their caregivers. Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate the community and increase awareness and understanding of dementia, so that individuals with the condition can live comfortably and safely.
Partners included the Alzheimer’s Association, CHELP, the Community Foundation of Macon County, the Decatur City Council, the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, the Macon County Board, the Macon County Emergency Management Agency, the Macon County Mental Health Board, Memorial Health System, and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital.