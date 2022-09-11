Despite early rain, Decatur turns out to remember 9/11

DECATUR — The damp Sunday morning almost kept Maroa resident David Williams and his 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan home.

"I wasn't going to come today because of the rain," Williams said. "And I kind of sat back and thought, 'I remember that Model A sitting out in the rain at the firehouse,' so I thought, 'I need to be here.'"

The car has been in Williams' family for nearly 60 years, first bought by his father, a World War II veteran and former Decatur firefighter. A vintage International Association of Firefighters sticker is still emblazoned on the back window.

It was a fitting display for the occasion, the “Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11” car show in downtown's Central Park, the annual event created in memory of those lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and to honor first responders and benefit veterans.

"I enjoy going into these things," Williams said. "And the one thing about this is we can take our hobby and actually contribute to the cause as far as with the fundraising. There's just a whole plethora of things we can do with our cars."

Williams was among several dozen who brought their vintage cars, trucks and first responder vehicles for the event.

First responders judged the cars, with the awards going to the top 10 favorite cars. In keeping with the patriotic theme, the award this year was a wooden American flag.

"One of the coolest things about this is I do have several veterans that come here and I also have people that really go all out to bring fire trucks and police cars that are all vintage," said event organizer Ayn Owens. "And it's pretty cool to see the patriotism when we're honoring the memory of 9/11."

Owens started the event following the death of Marine Pvt. Jonathan Gifford, of Decatur, during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Proceeds from the event go toward the Doug Hagen Scholarship Fund, named for the Decatur native and Army officer killed during the Vietnam War.

Though rain kept many away during the morning hours and delayed festivities in the afternoon, the park slowly filled up as the weather improved in the afternoon.

City Councilman Ed Culp, the retired Decatur Park District police chief, said that despite the difficult weather, "it would take away from this day if they were to reschedule it."

"This day is a day of remembrance," Culp said. "And for the younger generations, it should be a day of education."

There were several families who attended. For some, like the Matherly family, it was passing down a tradition to the next generation.

George Matherly Jr. would attend every year, bringing his 1969 Chevrolet Nova to show off, until his death in 2016.

Yesterday, his son and grandson brought his great-grandson — all named George — to his first show.

"Not only does it help the 911 organization, but also it's kind of like a family reunion type of thing," said George III. "We are born and raised in Decatur, so we love Decatur, we love the park and the fountain, and it gives my son and our spouses and our grandchildren time to just be a family."

The family years ago sold the Nova to the Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum on Route 36, but brought it out to the show on a loan for George III's 60th birthday and George V's first show.

George III added his 1979 Ford Wrecker tow truck to the mix. George IV, a former volunteer firefighter, brought two vintage fire trucks, including a 1968 International R190, which served for years as Engine 3 for the Argenta-Oreana Fire Department.

"You get a lot of people gathered together and just kind of kick back, tell stories and pretty much just be there for each other through the hard times," George IV said of the event.

It was one of several events taking place across Decatur to commemorate the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

The Hampton Inn along Mount Zion Road hosted the local 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb, an event where people walk the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

There was also a small ceremony at the city's 9/11 memorial in Nelson Park.