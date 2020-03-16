DeWitt County adjusts building hours on Election Day, cancels some meetings

CLINTON — DeWitt County is making adjustments to its Election Day building hours for the county courthouse, and cancelling other meetings, as part of CDC guidelines and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's orders to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people.

On Tuesday, The DeWitt County Building will be closed to the public beginning at 7 p.m. Election results may be obtained at https://il-dewitt.pollresults.net. The County Building will otherwise remain open during regular business hours.

The Public Safety meeting on Wednesday and the County Board meeting on Thursday both have been canceled.

Clinton Lake Marina is closed until further notice.

