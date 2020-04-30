DeWitt County COVID patient is healthcare worker at Decatur, Clinton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLINTON — A 22-year-old DeWitt County woman who has COVID-19 works in healthcare settings in both Decatur and Clinton, the county health administrator clarified Thursday.

Dave Remmert, administrator at Piatt-DeWitt Bi-County Health Department, initially identified the patient on Wednesday as working in Decatur but said Thursday she has secondary employment at Liberty Village in Clinton. He previously said the woman had contact with a second DeWitt County patient who also works at a Decatur healthcare site.

No new cases were reported Thursday.

"Forty percent of all deaths in the state are in nursing home facilities, so we are concerned about this situation," Remmert said Thursday. "We continue to monitor the situation there daily and are in contact with the nursing home administrator. The residents there have been isolating in their rooms since the beginning of the stay-at-home order, and we are having great cooperation with the administrator there."