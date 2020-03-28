DeWitt County resident who lives out of state tests positive for COVID-19

CLINTON — An out-of-state student who is a resident of DeWitt County has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first person from the county to do so.

“This individual is a DeWitt County resident, age 20, whose specimens were collected through a lab affiliated with the University of Missouri, where he currently resides,” said David Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department. “We are working now at collecting other information on the case.”

Remmert said the man listed his home address in DeWitt County, but was tested and confirmed in Missouri. He is isolated at his campus apartment. He has not been home, but goes into the DeWitt County tally because of his home address.

No other information was available.

“We all need to presume it’s here now and in our communities,” Remmert said. “Not everyone will get tested because many show no or very mild symptoms. Social distancing is critical because without symptoms, those who unknowingly have the disease can transmit to others who are especially at risk, the elderly and the immunocompromised.”

Remmert said that there could be others in DeWitt County.