DeWitt County nonprofits benefit from Exelon giving campaign

CLINTON — Communities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland will receive more than $4.3 million to support critical needs, thanks to annual giving campaign contributions from Exelon Generation employees and the Exelon Foundation.

Workers at the fleet's 12 nuclear power plants and fellow corporate employees pledged nearly $2.9 million to more than 2,200 different charities in their surrounding communities this year. For every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way.

Employees at the Clinton Power Station in Clinton pledged more than $237,000 to 196 charities during this year's giving campaign.

Organizations supported by this pledge include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, DeWitt County Museum, Neighborhood Care Center and The Vault Community Center.

The donations will be distributed throughout 2022.

Exelon recently donated $5,000 to The Vault in Clinton to help support recreational programs including tutoring, summer career camps and more.

"Exelon Generation is a strong community partner that helps raise money for so many local nonprofit organizations," said Tammy Wilson, executive director of The Vault. "Because of the generosity of the Clinton Power Station, we are able to serve over 200 teens each week by providing recreational programs, tutoring, crisis resources, enrichment classes, business and leadership programs, summer career camps and community service opportunities — all of which help them recognize their value, realize their potential and ultimately reach their goals."

Exelon also recently donated $5,000 to the Neighborhood Care Center to support the Neighborhood Market.

