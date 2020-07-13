DeWitt County wind farm vote set for Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — A final decision on a proposed wind farm is expected Tuesday night, when the DeWitt County Board will meet on the Square in Clinton to decide the fate of the Alta Farms II wind project.

It will be the second time for the board to consider the project. The 12-member panel denied the special use permit application from Tradewind Energy in April 2019, saying it left too many unanswered questions and wasn’t complete.

Tradewind Energy revamped the application and resubmitted it last year. The total cost of the project is estimated to be close to $300 million and is projected to add 66 turbines up to 599 feet tall in southwestern DeWitt County.

In submitting the plan, Tradewind officials said the second permit included nearly a year’s worth of additional development activities such as engineering work on the wind farm design and public road improvements, final geotechnical work and landowner approval of the site plan.