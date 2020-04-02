DeWitt, Piatt counties record first COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CLINTON — Two Central Illinois counties reported their first official cases of the coronavirus Thursday.

David Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said a 52-year-old woman from DeWitt County and a 22-year-old woman from Piatt County have tested positive.

The DeWitt County woman began exhibiting symptoms March 23, prompting her to seek care, Remmert said. She was tested one week later.

“It is believed that she may have been exposed through a household member,” he added. “This household member attended a conference in Chicago and was informed by conference officials that attendees were exposed to a confirmed case at the conference. Upon notification, all members of the household quarantined themselves and monitored their symptoms. This confirmed case had been in contact with local health department officials prior to testing and encouraged to isolate at home.”