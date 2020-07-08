Did you get the call: Emergency telephone alert system tested Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — If you have a landline or have registered your cell phone to receive alerts from the Macon County Emergency Alert & Notification System, you should have received a call at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.

The call will be part of the annual test of the system used in the event of an emergency in Macon County.

Harristown, Long Creek, Maroa, Mount Zion, Oreana and Warrensburg use the system to send information related to their communities. Residents also can receive alerts for significant weather events.

Alerts can be received via text, phone call, email, TTY/TTD, or using the ContactBridge app found in the App Store.

If you have signed up and did not receive the notification on July 8, you are asked to correct your contact information online.

You can correct information or sign up at www.maconcountyema.org, www.sheriff-macon-il.us or www.co.macon.il.us. Once on the page, look for the police car icon that says CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP.

For questions regarding the Emergency Alert & Notification System or assistance in signing up, contact the Macon County Emergency Telephone System Board at (217) 424-1002 Ext 202 or Ext 203.