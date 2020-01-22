Dispensary gets OK to open state’s first marijuana consumption lounge in Springfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We do have a lot of tourists, we’ve already seen a fair amount of out-of-town visitors coming to our dispensary, and we have a lot of hotels downtown where people cannot consume," she said. “I thought it was better to have a place ... for people to reasonably partake in something that’s legal in Illinois.”

In Chicago, people are allowed to use marijuana in their backyards or on their balconies. There is no plan in place to establish public spaces for weed use in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was pushing a plan that would have allowed smoke shops to buy licenses allowing on-site weed consumption, but her plan stalled earlier this month.

Besides the Springfield location, Illinois Supply and Provisions operates a dispensary in Collinsville. It plans to open two more recreational-only marijuana stores in Springfield and Fairview Heights this year.

Kathleen Olivastro, regional director of the dispensaries, said in a statement that with such stringent consumption laws in place, it is important to have designated areas where people can consume.

"We’ve already started to redefine the cannabis retail experience with our customers and know an experience like this will be greatly anticipated,” she said in the statement.