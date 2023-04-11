DECATUR — Two area non-profits are partnering to help patients access nutritious foods after hospital visits.

Decatur Memorial Hospital and the Northeast Community Fund announced their partnership on Tuesday. The organizations will provide two days' worth of food approved by dietitians to meet the demands of specialized and generalized diets.

“Patients experiencing food insecurity are often under stress that can impede their recovery,” said Holly Olivio, DMH clinical nutrition manager, in a news release. “They’re also at risk for chronic conditions like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes. Providing them with meals and a connection with resources in our community can improve their quality of life.”

The case management department at DMH will identify patients who could benefit from the program by using a screening tool in the hospital's electronic health record.

Identified patients then receive their meal kits with shelf-stable food provided by NECF and approved by DMH dietitians.

The program also connects patients with community resources that can help reduce their risk for readmission.

“Access to healthy food is important for everyone, but it’s especially crucial when people are recovering from an illness or injury,” said Angel Lawrence, NECF executive director. “We’re excited to partner with Decatur Memorial Hospital to make sure our local residents get the nutrition they need to regain their health.”

United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois also provided funding for the meal kit bags.

