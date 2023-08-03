DECATUR – Vinnie and Debra Barbee retired from running a restaurant several years ago, but not from their community service.

The couple received the Robert and Bev Ketenbrink Community Commitment Award at the Do Something Great Awards, held at Richland Community College.

Nominated by Brian Conerty, who managed Water Street Mission, the couple accepted the award, both dressed all in white and all smiles.

“My mom and dad would be proud,” Vinnie Barbee said.

The couple provides Thanksgiving and Easter dinners at Water Street Mission, Conerty said, making those holidays brighter for the people the mission serves.

The Do Something Great Awards recognize people in the community who devote themselves to service and has been sponsored by the Community Foundation of Macon County for 19 years. In the opening prayer, board member Dana Ray said, “We acknowledge that being a caring person not only transforms us, but also spreads love to those who need it the most.”

The Outstanding Young Philanthropist Award was given to the Maroa-Forsyth National Honor Society, who for several years has been the largest group to participate in the Polar Plunge. That event brings together teams of friends, co-workers and groups like the National Honor Society to wear fun costumes and run into the cold, cold water of Lake Decatur in early March to raise money for Special Olympics. This group, said Vanessa Duncan, who nominated them alongside Deputy Chad Wayne, who has a child in Special Olympics, has raised tens of thousands of dollars over the years with 60 to 90 students participating annually.

The Award of Excellence in Inclusion was presented to Rich Hansen, who teaches “The African-American Experience” class at Mount Zion High School and whose students create and present an exhibit to the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society and Museum each year. He was nominated by the Society's founder, Evelyn Hood, who is herself a past recipient.

“Mr. Hansen has been an asset to the museum as well as the community,” she said.

Northeast Community Fund director Angel Lawrence nominated Gail Evans, former executive director of Decatur-Macon County Opportunities, for the Ray Batman Nonprofit Professional of the Year Award. The award was named in Batman's honor after his sudden death in 2021. He was the first executive director of Dove Inc.

“I applaud her tireless efforts to make a positive difference,” Lawrence said.

Other recipients included Outstanding Philanthropic Support to the Arts for Theatre 7 costume designer Dina Fryman; Outstanding Volunteer/Board Member Kay Nims, Children's Museum of Illinois; Outstanding Professional Partner, Nick Lane, JT Net.

Community Foundation Executive Director Natalie Beck closed the awards by drawing attendees' attention to small boxes of matches on their tables, symbolic of her hope that they'll go into the community “lighting fires” of hope and love and not putting anyone's fire out.

“We have to inspire,” she said. “We have to nurture.”