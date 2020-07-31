Dog dies in Decatur house fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A Decatur house fire Friday afternoon resulted in the death of a dog inside the residence.

Decatur Fire Department officials say crews responded to the fire at 1722 E. Johns Ave. around 1:55 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from inside the one-story residence. A news release said the occupant of the home had broken windows and attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters arriving at the scene were notified that one dog was still inside the building. The dog was located, but attempts to resuscitate the animal were unsuccessful, the news release said.

Officials reported that the fire took about 15 minutes to extinguish and was kept from spreading beyond the room where it started. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

